‘Chennai’s Super King’: Ravichandran Ashwin receives praise after fifth Test ton

Ravichandran Ashwin stole the limelight on the third day of the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Monday. With his fifth Test hundred, the spinner helped the hosts put up a challenging total of 482.

Ashwin forged a 96-run seventh-wicket partnership with captain Virat Kohli (62) when India were reduced to 106/6 at one point. He then rallied on towards the end and scored a valiant 106, helping India to 286-all out.

Great things never come from comfort zone and this is great knock from @ashwinravi99 Also showed it’s going to be hard batting on this pitch but hard does not mean impossible. Nothing but RESPECT Ash🙏 #INDvsENG pic.twitter.com/1S2Wdiv83Y — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) February 15, 2021

Batsman @ashwinravi99 trying to show the world that indeed there is no devil in the pitch. If you’re skilful and can apply yourself, runs will come. Well played. #INDvsENG — R P Singh रुद्र प्रताप सिंह (@rpsingh) February 15, 2021

You judge the pitch when both the teams bat on it. Well done on your 💯 buddy @ashwinravi99 — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) February 15, 2021

Solid knock by @ashwinravi99 in difficult batting conditions. Well done 👏👏 — Umesh Yaadav (@y_umesh) February 15, 2021

Ruthless performance by @ashwinravi99 !!! India have so many more skilled players for these conditions .. High class .. #INDvENG — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) February 15, 2021

Well played Chennai’s Super King !! Brilliant 100 from Ravi Ashwin … — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) February 15, 2021