‘Chennai’s Super King’: Ravichandran Ashwin receives praise after fifth Test ton

Monday, February 15, 2021
Ravichandran Ashwin, who claimed 5-43 in England’s first innings, scored a century and took five wickets for the third time in the same Test.

By: Sports Desk |
February 15, 2021 6:09:21 pm
Ravichandran Ashwin celebrating his fifth Test century against England. (BCCI)

Ravichandran Ashwin stole the limelight on the third day of the second Test between India and England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Monday. With his fifth Test hundred, the spinner helped the hosts put up a challenging total of 482.

Ashwin forged a 96-run seventh-wicket partnership with captain Virat Kohli (62) when India were reduced to 106/6 at one point. He then rallied on towards the end and scored a valiant 106, helping India to 286-all out.

