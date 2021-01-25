Ravichandran Ashwin lays out difference between Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane’s captaincy

Ravichandran Ashwin said Virat Kohli does a few things differently from Ajinkya Rahane when leading the Indian team but that the way they go about their captaincy duties is similar.

“I am totally blown away by the kind of comparisons people like to make when it comes to captaincy. I feel this Indian team has had some wonderful results in the past because of quality players and human beings in the dressing room. Virat is more expressive, communicative, and in your face, while Rahane doesn’t do these three things. But the way they captain the side is pretty much similar,” Ashwin told TOI.

Ashwin was part of the defeat in the 1st Test vs Australia, in which match Kohli led the side, and was part of the next two Tests under the leadership of Rahane.

It had been speculated that Ashwin was one of the contenders to be Rahane’s deputy for the rest of the series after Kohli’s departure, but that honour had gone to Cheteshwar Pujara and Rohit Sharma respectively.

Asked if he feels disappointment on not being given a formal leadership role, Ashwin said, “I am not at all disappointed. I go out there and make my own plans and get my fields that I want. The captains and vice-captains that I have played with have been very supportive of whatever I have wanted.”

“Leadership is also about leading yourself and keeping your space upbeat for any situation that arises. If you can help another teammate that’s also leadership,” he said.