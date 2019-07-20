Watch: Ravichandran Ashwin flummoxes batsman with unusual action

Trust Ravichandran Ashwin to always produce unusual moments on the field! Bowling for Dindigul Dragons in the Tamil Nadu Premier League on Friday, Ashwin bowled a very strange ball, which has got fans talking.

Did Ashwin chuck? Or was it just a ‘dead arm action’? Was this a legal delivery or not? Fans are undecided.

According to the laws of the game, for a delivery to be fair in respect of the arm the ball must not be thrown. A ball is fairly delivered in respect of the arm if, once the bowler’s arm has reached the level of the shoulder in the delivery swing, the elbow joint is not straightened partially or completely from that instant until the ball has left the hand. Whether Ashwin’s arm is bent in the course of his action is the puzzling question.

Ashwin came up with a completely different variation in the very next ball, coming up with Kedar Jadhav-esque action.

Ashwin is enjoying his time at the TNPL. Batting at No.3, he top-scored for Dindigul Dragons in their victory in the tournament opener on Friday.