Ravichandran Ashwin bats at No.3, top scores in TNPL opener

Ravichandran Ashwin let his bat do the talking as he top-scored in Dindigul Dragons' victory over Chepauk Super Gillies in the opening match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) season.

Ravichandran Ashwin of Dindigul Dragons and Kaushik Gandhi of Chepauk Super Gillies before the TNPL match in Dindigul on Friday (Twitter/@DindigulDragons)

Ravichandran Ashwin let his bat do the talking as he captained Dindigul Dragons to a victory over Chepauk Super Gillies in the opening match of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) season in Dindigul on Friday. He was the highest scorer in the match as his team won by 10 runs.

Coming in to bat at No.3, Ashwin scored 37 off 19 balls. He hit five boundaries in his innings, which was the most boundaries hit by a batsman in the match. He also hit one six, which turned out to be the only six of the match.

Coming to the crease in only the second over of the day, Ashwin took only two balls to judge the conditions before unleashing a six and a four. His attacking knock took the Dindigul Dragons score to 63/2 after 8 overs before he was out caught and bowled by Murugan Ashwin.

With no other batsman in the Dindigul Dragons side managing to match Ashwin’s batting heroics, they finished their innings at 115/9 in 20 overs.

Chepauk Super Gillies lost a flurry of early wickets and were always swimming against the tide in their chase. With none of the batsmen managing an individual score above 16, their innings crept to 105/9 in 20 overs.

Ashwin brought himself on to bowl in the 8th over, conceding 24 runs in four wicketless overs. He also took the responsibility of bowling the final over of the match. The best bowling figures of the day belonged to left-arm spinner M Silambarasan, who had figures of 4/13 in three overs.

