Ravi Shastri exacts revenge on ‘junior’ Yuvraj Singh with banter on 1983 World Cup win

On the 37th anniversary of India’s 1983 World Cup triumph, Ravi Shastri took the opportunity to get back at Yuvraj Singh with a tit-for-tat reply after the latter celebrated the win at Lord’s on his social media.

Earlier, Shastri had congratulated the members of the 2011 World Cup-winning team on Twitter on the ninth anniversary of the occasion, only tagging Virat Kohli and Sachin Tendulkar.

Yuvraj, who won the Player-of-the-Series in the World Cup, tweeted a reply to the 58-year-old saying that the ‘senior’ could have tagged him and MS Dhoni, whose 91* proved crucial to overcome Sri Lanka in the final, in the post.

On Thursday, Yuvraj tweeted about India’s historical first-ever World Cup win in 1983 which the team had managed after beating West Indies in the final by 43 runs.

However, the 38-year-old did not tag any player from the 1983 squad, and Shastri pointed out to Yuvraj that he had not tagged then India captain Kapil Dev.

Afterwards, Shastri replied to Yuvraj and said that he was a legend in World Cups. The former India all-rounder played vital roles in India’s successful campaigns in the 2007 T20 World Cup and the 2011 World Cup in the sub-continent.

As for the 1983 victory, in the final, it was West Indies who won the toss and put India in to bat first. However, the Kapil Dev-led side could only put 183 on the board. In reply, West Indies were bowled out for 140 to a superior bowling performance by India. Mohinder Amarnath was chosen as the man of the match as he scored 26 runs with the bat and also picked up three wickets with the ball.

