We have requested for a couple of warm-up games before Test series in Australia: Ravi Shastri

India head coach Ravi Shastri has requested the BCCI to organize a couple of warm-up matches ahead of India’s four-match Test series against Australia which is scheduled to begin on December 6. Before the series against England India had decided to opt for just one warm-up game against Essex. However, speaking to ESPNcricinfo Shastri revealed that he had indeed asked the Indian board to plan the schedule so that the Indian team can get acclimatized to the conditions before heading into the highly-anticipated series.

Stating that he is not opposed to the idea of practice matches, Shastri said, “Why would we be? You can only see the results (in the England Tests). Every time after the second Test we have improved. You can still get better. But why can’t we be in that position in the first Test match?”. But he was also quick to point out that a tight international calendar might be a deterrent to the plans.

“If you have two or three games against weaker sides we don’t mind because it is a game,” Shastri remarked. “But when you have a schedule as tight as this and when you have a memorandum of understanding that has already been formulated, with a choc-a-bloc calendar, there is very little you can do. Now, we have requested for a couple of (warm-up) games in Australia before the Test series. But is there space (to play those matches)? That is the question.”

“Ideally we would want two three- or four-day games before a Test series,” Shastri said. “But do you have the time? For example, we have a T20 series in Australia preceding the Test series. There is a 10-day gap before the first Test. These are things that have been approved earlier. It is not in our control.”

Backing his support staff the 56-year-old Indian coach also stated that he was unruffled by the criticism coming along his way. “I head back home with a very positive state of mind. I know exactly what we do. I know exactly and clearly where the team is heading – it is heading in the right direction.”

“People are entitled to their opinions. As long as we know the job we are doing and we are honest to our jobs, as long as support staff we are helping players channelise their energies in the right direction, we are not worried about what critics say,” he concluded.

