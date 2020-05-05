Team of ’85 can give current India side a run for their money: Ravi Shastri recalls his playing days

Ravi Shastri is the head coach of the current Indian team led by Virat Kohli. (PTI) Ravi Shastri is the head coach of the current Indian team led by Virat Kohli. (PTI)

Former cricketer Ravi Shastri believes the team which secured the Benson and Hedges World Championship in 1985 can give the current batch led by Virat Kohli “a run for their money”.

During a Facebook live chat with Rajdeep Sardesai, the India coach said, “Yeah, no question about that. Take any team that India puts up in white-ball cricket, the best of what it has to put out, the team of ’85 will give that team a run for their money.”

Hailing the team that helped India lift their maiden World Cup, Shastri said, “Many people thought it (the 1983 World Cup win) was a one-off. But the boys were excellent in 1985, with Sunny (Sunil Gavaskar) leading from the front.”

Asked about the most cherished moment from that tournament, Shastri stated the victory against Pakistan in the summit clash was his “favourite memory”. The world still remembers the epic rivalry between Shastri and Javed Miandad. He had then won an Audi 100 sedan after being awarded as the man of the series.

Talking about the on-field rivalry between the two, Shastri said, “Javed had no chance of getting the Audi. He would try to get under your skin on the field.”

The 57-year-old considered New Zealand as the strongest competitor after Pakistan in that particular tournament. “New Zealand were a fantastic team. They might not have the superstars but they are always a team known for punching much above their weights. We had to play our A game in the semifinals to beat them.”

The former commentator, who is stuck at his farmhouse in Alibaug due to the nationwide lockdown stated he would have loved to have Laxman Sivaramakrishnan and Roger Binny as his quarantine roommates. “We can get some beer. I’m sure Siva and Roger would join in.”

