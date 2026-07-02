Ravi Shastri urges Sooryavanshi should have played in Ireland: ‘Wo chappar pe marta udhar’

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri said that Vaibhav Sooryavanshi should have made his debut against Ireland. He analysed that on wickets like those which were a bit slow and spongy, Sooryavanshi would have excelled.

“Arre wo khelna chahiya tha, Ireland mein khilana chahiye tha. Wo aisa slow track hai, spongy track hai wo chappar pe marta udhar. ek toh chota ground hai. Usko udhar khilana tha. Abhi yahaan par khilayenge ki nahi, pata nahi. (He should have played in Ireland. He would have hit the roof on those slow and spongy tracks. I don’t know whether they will play him in England or not,” Shastri said on Sony Sports.

“You should play him as early as possible. He has thrashed everyone in IPL, which fast bowler he has spared? You are making him warm the benches,” he added.

“You play him because he’s an X-Factor. There’s no baggage. He has that exuberance of youth, no fear. He can give you good starts on which middle order can capitalise. You have to find a place for him in the side. The earlier they can, the better it will be,” he said.

Vaibhav Sooryavanshi will have to bide his time on the bench before being marked for his debut, assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate said earlier.

“He’s absolutely ready to play international cricket, there’s no doubt about that,” ten Doeschate said when asked how far Sooryavanshi was from making his international debut. “But also, I think it’s not a question to say you can leave Sanju Samson out. A guy who went a long way to winning India the World Cup three months ago. A guy who’s had a fairly good IPL,” Doeschate told reporters.

“It’s important in terms of giving players confidence, and the message we’re sending to players. We want to give guys a long run in the team. So, you know, as ready as Vaibhav is and as excited as we are and you are to see him play, he’s going to have to go through the same process as everyone else and, you know, bide his time and wait. But certainly no questions about how good he is and how ready he is,” he added.