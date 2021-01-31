Ravi Shastri to PM Modi: Your words will further strengthen Team India

India’s head coach Ravi Shastri on Sunday said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s words of appreciation on the national cricket team’s recent triumph in Australia would strengthen its resolve to perform “under pressure” in future assignments as well.

A depleted Indian cricket team braved injuries to its key players and also the absence of regular skipper Virat Kohli, who was on paternity leave, to record a historic come-from-behind 2-1 Test series win against Australia in their own den earlier this month.

And the lion-hearted effort of the team was duly appreciated by Prime Minister Modi in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’ address to the nation on Sunday.

“Is mahine cricket pitch se bhi bahut acchhi khabar mili. Humari cricket team ne shuruati dikkaton ke baad, shaandar wapaasi karte huye Australia mein series jeeti. Humare khiladiyon ka hardwork aur teamwork prerit karnewala hain (This month there was some great news from the cricket field. Our cricket team, after crossing initial hurdles, made a brilliant comeback to win the series in Australia. The hard work and team work of our players is inspirational),” Modi said in his address.

The head coach of the victorious team tweeted: “Thank you, Sir. Your kind words will further strengthen TeamIndia and India’s resolve to perform under pressure and in trying circumstances. Jai Hind !”

Earlier, BCCI president Sourav Ganguly also thanked Modi for his appreciation.

