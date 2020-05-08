Ravi Shastri has a shrewd cricket brain, was always aggressive: Ian Chappell

India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri (File Photo/AP) India cricket team head coach Ravi Shastri (File Photo/AP)

India head coach Ravi Shastri always had a shrewd and aggressive cricketing brain, said former cricketer and commentator Ian Chappell. This aggression was one of the things which made the Indian side that won the 1985 World Championship a champion side. Ravi Shastri had said recently that the 1985 side would give Virat Kohli’s side a run for their money.

Speaking on a Facebook Live session with Rajdeep Sardesai on Friday, Chappell said Shastri had always looked to take the aggressive route in his playing days.

“Ravi Shastri has a shrewd cricketing brain,” said the former Australian cricketer.

“The other thing about him is that it is a very aggressive cricket brain. If he is the captain he is trying to take wickets. This was one of the things about the 1985 India side. It was not a matter of containing the opposition for them,” he added.

Ravi Shastri believes the team which secured the Benson and Hedges World Championship in 1985 can give the current batch led by Virat Kohli “a run for their money”https://t.co/vGL0uY5Yam — Express Sports (@IExpressSports) May 5, 2020

Describing Shastri as “someone who made the most of his abilities“, Chappell also recounted a story when Shastri drove him around in a car in Mumbai that later turned out to be the one the keys Chappell had handed over to him after the 1985 World Championship win.

Earlier in the conversation, Chappell said Erapalli Prasanna was the best spinner he had played against. Saying that Prasanna’s success in Australia is remarkable because finger spinners do not usually prosper in Australia, Chappell said, “My mind used to be worn out if I managed to play for some time against Prasanna.”

“It is fascinating to listen to Prasanna talk about spin bowling because he is an engineer. He introduced concepts of engineering into the art of spin bowling,” he added.

