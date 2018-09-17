Follow Us:
Monday, September 17, 2018
  Ravi Shastri should be removed as head coach before Australia tour: Chetan Chauhan

Chetan Chauhan also slammed Ravi Shastri for claiming that the current Indian side as the 'best travelling team' in last 15 years.

By: Sports Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 17, 2018 4:10:36 pm
Chetan Chauhan heavily criticised coach Ravi Shastri and also held him responsible for the team’s failure in England. (File Photo)
Former India Test cricketer Chetan Chauhan has held head coach Ravi Shastri responsible for India’s 4-1 Test series defeat in England. Criticizing Shastri, Chauhan said that the coach should be sacked before the team leaves for its tour to Australia in November. Chauhan, who is also the sports minister in Yogi Adityanath’s cabinet, was quoted by news agency PTI as saying, “Ravi Shastri should be removed as head coach before the Australia tour. Ravi Shastri is very good cricket commentator and he should be allowed to do so.”

Stating that both the teams were evenly matched, Chauhan maintained that the Indian team failed to restrict the tailenders of English and also slammed Shastri for claiming that the current Indian side as the ‘best travelling team’ in last 15 years.

Countering Shastri’s claims, the former Test cricketer said, “I do not agree. In 1980s, the Indian team was the best travelling team in the world.”

Speaking on the ongoing Asia Cup in UAE, Chauhan said the team is perfectly balanced with experienced and young players so a better result can be expected.

The former cricketer made his debut in 1969 against New Zealand in Mumbai before retiring against the same team in 1981 in Auckland. He has played 40 Test matches and scored 2,084 runs between 1969 and 1981. He has also featured in seven one day internationals.

