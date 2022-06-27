Ravi Shastri reunites with Wasim Akram at Lords, picture goes viral

Former Indian coach Ravi Shastri and legendary Pakistan pacer Wasim Akram had a reunion of sorts in Lords on Sunday. Shastri shared a picture of them standing together, captioned “Shaz and Waz at @HomeOfCricket yesterday. Great to catch up.” The picture has since gone viral with over 26.9k likes.

Wasim Akram was there to take part in a friendly match organised by JP Morgan at Lord’s which also featured the likes of Jos Buttler. Shastri, meanwhile, was back in commentary duty.

Shastri and Akram used to host a special segment on TV called ‘Shaz and Waz’ which was very popular as both used to bounce off each other effortlessly.

After Shastri’s India coaching tenure had ended Akram had praised his friend in the ‘A Sports’ show for his man management.

“My good friend, Shazzy. It was your last tournament as coach and I think you’ve done wonders in the last three years,” Akram had said. “We spoke about him before. I think he was brilliant as far as man management was concerned. At that level, you don’t need too much coaching, you need management and Ravi was good at it. I wish him all the luck and I am sure, he will do wonders in commentary. He was missed.”