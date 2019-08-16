Ravi Shastri retained as India head coach

Ravi Shastri has been retained as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team. He has been given a two-year extension till the end of the World T20 in 2021.

The Kapil Dev-led Cricket Advisory committee (CAC), which had been deputed to select the new coach, interviewed Shastri and four others in Mumbai on Friday.

Shastri appeared in a Skype interview from West Indies, while Rajput, Hesson and Singh came in person in front of a panel comprising Kapil Dev, Anshuman Gaekwad and former India women’s captain Shantha Rangaswamy.

Speaking at the press conference on Friday, Kapil Dev said about the candidates: “Tom Moody was No. 3, Hesson was No. 2. Ravi Shastri is No. 1.”

The CAC reappoints Mr Ravi Shastri as the Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. pic.twitter.com/vLqgkyj7I2 — BCCI (@BCCI) August 16, 2019

Apart from Shastri, the other big names who gave their presentations to the three-member committee include former Australia all-rounder and Sri Lanka coach Tom Moody, former New Zealand and Kings XI Punjab coach Mike Hesson, India’s 2007 World T20-winning cricket manager Lalchand Rajput and former Mumbai Indians head coach Robin Singh.

The current coaching team, comprising head coach Ravi Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, batting coach Sanjay Bangar and fielding coach R. Sridhar – who were given a 45-day contract extension following the World Cup – got an automatic entry in the recruitment process.

India under Shastri

Ravi Shastri has been the India head coach since July 2017, during which India have won a Test series in Australia, beaten South Africa, Australia and New Zealand in ODIs away from home and won the 2018 Asia Cup.

In 21 Tests since July 2017, when Shastri was at the helm, India won 13 Tests with a victory percentage of 52.38. In T20Is, this record is 25 wins from 36 games, with a win percentage of 69.44. The ODI record is even better, with 43 wins in 60 games and a success rate of 71.67.

The only blip in his record is the fact that India got knocked out at the semi-final stage in both the 2015 World Cup (when he had been Team Director) and the 2019 World Cup.

But the complete domination in the Caribbean, in both T20s and ODIs, indicates that he has been doing most things correctly.

With very vocal backing from skipper Virat Kohli, Shastri could be at the helm till the 2021 World T20 in India.

Shastri, who has played 80 Tests and 150 ODIs, was previously contracted till the World Cup in England. He was given a 45-day extension till the end of the ongoing West Indies tour.

Shastri has been the India Team Director between 2014 to 2016, before being appointed as the head coach in 2017.