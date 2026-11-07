Ravi Shastri on Shami: ‘What more do you want him to prove?’

After Mohammed Shami called time on his Test career, former India coach Ravi Shastri has said that he believes that the pacer had another 30-40 wickets in him for India.

The 36-year-old Shami played his last Test match for India in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. He ended his 13-year career in whites with 64 Tests against his name, where he picked up 229 wickets, the sixth-most for an India pacer. He made his Test debut against the West Indies at Eden Gardens on November 6, 2013.

“Safed jersey se vida le raha hoon, lekin usse judi yaadon se kabhi nahi… (I am saying goodbye to the white jersey, but never to the memories associated with it),” Shami wrote while announcing his retirement.

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Former India coach Shastri believed he could have continued and lashed out at reports that he was unfit.

“All these reports I heard that his fitness is not good… he was playing every game for Bengal. He was bowling 15-20 overs. What else do you want for a player to prove his fitness? He’s winning the Duleep Trophy for East Zone. He’s bowling his heart out for Bengal, taking wickets and you want to test his fitness? What’s the point in being fit in the gym if you can’t bowl 10 or 12 overs in a game? Here you’ve got a workhorse who’s bowling for you. So I’m a little disappointed that he didn’t get another year,” Shastri said on Sony LIV’s Extraaa Innings while speaking during India’s tour of New Zealand.

“It’s sad when someone who’s played so well for the country has to go. I definitely thought he had another 30-40 wickets in him. Shami should have played in the last 12 months, maybe he should have been on this tour (of New Zealand) as a Test match bowler. Unfortunately, it’s his call. He’s made up his mind because I think he still had something to offer.”

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To illustrate his point, Shastri pointed out that two of the best cricketers of his era, Kapil Dev and Sunil Gavaskar, would never be in the gym.

“I never saw Kapil Dev in the gym. 131 Test matches on the trot, he missed one. Would just run and bowl. Played that length of time. The other one was our best batsman, Gavaskar. He would run one or maybe two rounds (in training). But who would run between the wickets? Sunny! First man to 10,000 runs and he could bat for a day and a half. When your backs are against the wall, you have to save the Test match. That man would bat. So, what has the gym got to do with it when he’s getting 10,000 runs before anybody else?” Shastri argued.

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Shastri also spoke about what Shami brought to the Indian team that he coached.

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“I was lucky when I was the coach when he was part of it. He was instrumental in India doing extremely well. A lot of the other fast bowlers have got the accolades but without him the fast bowling unit wouldn’t have functioned. I say that about Ishant (Sharma) as well. Shami was the catalyst because no one presented the seam better than him in world cricket. You could say Jimmy Anderson, but with Shami, it came out time after time. If he didn’t get the wickets, one thing’s for certain, he was keeping the pressure on the opposition because you know at any given stage he could run through the opposition as he’s done time and time again.”