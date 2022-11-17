scorecardresearch
‘I do not believe in breaks, a coach should be hands-on’: Ravi Shastri on Rahul Dravid being rested for NZ tour

Ravi Shastri also concurred with VVS Laxman's views about the need for specialists in white-ball cricket going forward. He also backed the Indian team to have split captaincy going forward.

rahul dravid, ravi shastriRahul Dravid and Ravi Shastri. (BCCI/Twitter)

India head coach Rahul Dravid was given a break now after India’s T20 World Cup campaign came to an end with a loss against England in the semi-final.

VVS Laxman will take over the reins as the acting head coach for the team’s white-ball tour of New Zealand beginning on November 18.

However, former India coach and current commentator Ravi Shastri expressed his disagreement with the strategy of giving Dravid constant breaks citing that the period of absence can affect the player-coach relationship. Shastri also spoke about the need for specialists in white-ball cricket going forward and how Team India can have split captaincy going forward.

“I do not believe in breaks,” Shastri said during a virtual press conference on the eve of the first T20I between India and New Zealand in Wellington. “Because I want to understand my team, I want to understand my players and I want to then, be in control of that team. These breaks… what do you need that many breaks for, to be honest? You get your 2-3 months of the IPL, that’s enough for you to rest as a coach. But other times, I think a coach should be hands-on, whoever he is.”

Shastri also concurred with Laxman’s thoughts about the need for specialists in white-ball cricket going forward.

“I think that is the way forward. VVS is right. They will identify the specialists, especially with youngsters because going forward, that should be the mantra. Two years from now, identify and make that Indian team into a terrific fielding side and of course identify roles for these youngsters who could be fearless. And go out there and play that kind of cricket without any baggage whatsoever,” Shastri said.

“There is an opportunity with this team in the future to identify match winners and duties, and going pretty much on the template of England. Because they are one team that really caught the bull by its horns after the 2016 World Cup,” said the 60-year-old.

“They went, they sat down, and said, ‘We are going to change our resources. We are going to identify the best players for that format of the game – whether it’s T20 or 50-over cricket. And this meant that if there were certain senior players who would sit out, then be it. And they got in youngsters who were fearless, who could adapt to that pattern of the game without having to change too much. So it’s a template that can be followed easily. India has got a wealth of resources and I think it can start now with this tour. Because when you look at this team, it’s a fresh, young side… you can identify, groom, and take this team ahead in two years’ time,” he added.

Looking at the future, Shastri also spoke about split captaincy for Indian cricket and pointed out how this could be the way forward for Team India.

“If Rohit is already leading in Tests and ODIs, there is no harm in identifying a new T20I captain and if his name is Hardik Pandya, so be it. Because the volume of cricket is such, for one player to play all three formats of the game is never going to be easy,” he explained.

