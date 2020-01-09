‘Just think Indian’: Ravi Shastri speaks on CAA

Ravi Shastri (File Photo/AP) Ravi Shastri (File Photo/AP)

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has put his weight behind the contentious Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), protests over which have seen the country be on the boil over the last month – leading to thousands of arrests and detentions across the country.

Speaking to News18, Shastri said, “I have been playing for India from when I was 18 years old. In my team also there are all sorts, different castes, different religions. Just think Indian. The government must have thought about it. Now it’s the implementation, whether a few tweaks need to be done by the government.”

#Exclusive – I am sure there are benefits coming our way, Govt must have thought about it. Don’t look at religion, 𝘁𝗵𝗶𝗻𝗸 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮𝗻. There are plenty of positives to come, just be patient : India’s head coach @RaviShastriOfc tells @AnchorAnandN on #CitizenshipAmendmentAct. pic.twitter.com/vdMjcfUO7B — News18 (@CNNnews18) January 9, 2020

On then being asked to say something on the prevalent fear on some people being marked as Indian and others as non-Indians, he said, “I have not gone into that deeply. I am saying what I feel. But think Indian. Be patient. There must be benefits for everybody.”

Last year, Shastri had shared a video on social media where he had urged people to join Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s initiatives ‘Fit India Movement’ and ‘Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.’

