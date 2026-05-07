Ravi Shastri says mental fatigue is behind Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh’s form

Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians bowls during Match 41 of the TATA Indian Premier League 2026 between Mumbai Indians and Sunrisers Hyderabad at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai, India, on April 29, 2026. (CREIMAS)

This year’s IPL has seen two-time T20 World Cup-winning bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh having mediocre returns post India’s title winning campaign in this year’s T20 World Cup.

While Bumrah has managed to take only three wickets in ten matches at an average of 109.67 for Mumbai Indians, Arshdeep too has an average return to IPL with his 12 wickets from 11 matches, including his spell of 1 for 43 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.

With Arshdeep bowling against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, 1983 World Cup winner and former India coach Ravi Shastri shared how the much-acclaimed Indian fast bowlers were showing signs of mental fatigue post the T20 World Cup.