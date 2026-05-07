Ravi Shastri says mental fatigue is behind Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh’s form

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This year’s IPL has seen two-time T20 World Cup-winning bowlers like Jasprit Bumrah and Arshdeep Singh having mediocre returns post India’s title winning campaign in this year’s T20 World Cup.
While Bumrah has managed to take only three wickets in ten matches at an average of 109.67 for Mumbai Indians, Arshdeep too has an average return to IPL with his 12 wickets from 11 matches, including his spell of 1 for 43 against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday.
With Arshdeep bowling against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday, 1983 World Cup winner and former India coach Ravi Shastri shared how the much-acclaimed Indian fast bowlers were showing signs of mental fatigue post the T20 World Cup.
“Just seeing the way the season has panned out, and seeing some of the established bowlers who’ve played a lot of cricket through the season, played for India, played World Cups, all this stuff… showing signs of mental fatigue,” Shastri said during commentary on JioHotstar.
Bumrah, who was the player of the tournament during India’s title win in the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph with a total of 15 wickets, was the joint highest wicket-taker in this year’s T20 World Cup guiding India to the title win.
Bumrah also bagged the man of the match in the final against New Zealand with his four-wicket spell. Arshdeep, on the other hand, was the joint highest wicket-taker in the 2024 T20 World Cup with a tally of 17 wickets.
In this year’s T20 World Cup, Arshdeep took nine wickets during India’s title winning campaign. In the IPL, though, Arshdeep has taken 11 wickets in ten matches prior to Wednesday’s match with his average of 36, the highest among bowlers who have played ten matches. Shastri said the pacers will need time to recover.
“Now, you must remember these guys are human. And it does take its toll. It’s not that they can, on a day off, go to a petrol station, fill some gas and get into the groove again the next day. It doesn’t happen that way. Human beings need time to recover. But it’s a hard grind. Then again, it’s a professional sport,” added Shastri.
During Mumbai Indians’ last match against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday earlier this week, Bumrah had failed to take a wicket and gave away 45 runs during his spell. Former Indian captain Sunil Gavaskar too had shared his views on Bumrah struggling with the ball this IPL.
“Bumrah is giving his best, but he seems to be trying too many extra things. He took a wicket after the strategic timeout, but it was a no-ball. Then he bowled a few more no-balls. He is creating wicket-taking chances, but luck is not on his side. His pace has also dropped. His go-to slower ball length has become fuller. The line that used to target the stumps is now drifting to leg stump,” Gavaskar had said in commentary.
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