If sides want to take us apart in the last 10 overs, then we have a lot of variety: Ravi Shastri

India’s Mohammed Shami, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Australia’s Pat Cummins during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore. (AP Photo) India’s Mohammed Shami, third right, celebrates with teammates the dismissal of Australia’s Pat Cummins during the third one-day international cricket match between India and Australia in Bangalore. (AP Photo)

Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli paced a tricky run chase with sublime knocks as India wrapped the series 2-1 with a comfortable seven-wicket victory in the decisive third ODI against Australia, on Sunday.

Rohit (119 off 128) was due for a big score in the series and he delivered in the all-important game for his 29th ODI hundred.

India had a point to prove against Australia, having lost the home series to them in March last year. The 10-wicket drubbing in Mumbai did not deter India as they posted emphatic victories in Rajkot and here at the Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Indian team’s head coach Ravi Shastri applauded his boys and said, “This team, the boys showed great character. Nobody can say we played an inferior Australia side. They got a thrashing in Mumbai, and then to win two games, with all the travel, and with Australia winning all three tosses.”

“We picked important wickets in the middle overs. They realised once they got off to a start, that this Australian attack will always look for wickets. Each of those 11 will always look to get in the door if they get a foot in.”

“Virat and Rohit batted well, and Shreyas will get a lot of confidence from this innings. If sides are looking to take us apart in the last 10 overs, then we have a lot of variety. The game might be 130 years old, but that [the yorker] is still the best ball in the world. The exposure they [youngsters] get against this Australian outfit will stand them in good stead.”

“Their mindset will be entirely different. Young Saini is quick, and if he gets it right, he’ll tickle a few. Really proud of the guys – I thought they were magnificent.”

