‘I will continue to back the team’: Ravi Shastri after stepping down as India coach

Ravi Shastri shared a heartwarming post on Saturday after stepping down as the head coach of India men’s cricket team, saying he will cherish the memories made along the way and will continue to back the Men in Blue in the future.

Shastri’s tenure with Team India ended with an early exit from the T20 World Cup.

“Now that the penny has dropped…thank you so much for making me part of this incredible journey. Memories that I will cherish and a team that I will continue to back till the time I’m able to watch the sport #TeamIndia @imVkohli @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88,” wrote Shastri as the caption of his post on Twitter.

Now that the penny has dropped…thank you so much for making me part of this incredible journey. Memories that I will cherish and a team that I will continue to back till the time I’m able to watch the sport #TeamIndia @imVkohli @ImRo45 @ajinkyarahane88 🇮🇳🙏🏻 — Ravi Shastri (@RaviShastriOfc) November 13, 2021

Earlier on Monday, the 59-year-old Shastri termed the current Indian side as one of the greatest sides in the world in a riveting post-match speech after India’s nine-wicket win over Namibia in their final Super 12 Group 2 outing.

“You guys, as a team, have over-exceeded my expectations with the way you’ve played. Over the last few years, you went across the globe, across formats and beat everyone. This makes you one of the great teams that has played the game. Not only a great Indian cricket team… this will go down as one of great teams that has played the game over the five-six years across all formats,” said Shastri.

“Yes, we did not have a great World Cup. We could have won ICC tournaments. But you will get another chance. You’ll be wiser, you’ll be more experienced.”

Must Watch: A stirring speech to sign off as the #TeamIndia Head Coach 👏 👏 Here’s a snippet from @RaviShastriOfc‘s team address in the dressing room, reflecting on the team’s journey in the last few years. 👍 👍 #T20WorldCup #INDvNAM Watch 🎥 🔽https://t.co/x05bg0dLKH pic.twitter.com/IlUIVxg6wp — BCCI (@BCCI) November 9, 2021

Under Shastri, India beat Australia twice in Test series Down Under, led England 2-1 away from home and registered limited-overs series victories around the world.

Shastri is set be replaced by former India captain Rahul Dravid as the head coach.