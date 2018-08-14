Ravi Shastri has to speak up: Harbhajan Singh after Lord’s defeat

India head coach Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli during nets. (Source: Reuters) India head coach Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli during nets. (Source: Reuters)

With team India 2-0 down in the five-match Test series against England, Harbhajan Singh came down hard on coach Ravi Shastri, saying that he has to speak up as he is answerable to everyone.

Shastri had said at the start of the tour that his side is not afriad of anything and that they have the potential of becoming the best touring teams. Slamming Shastri, Harbhajan said in an interview to Aaj Tak, “The coach has to come on record, today or tomorrow he has to speak up. He is answerable to everyone. If India loses the series, then he might have to eat his words and admit that conditions do make a lot of difference.”

“We haven’t showed any intent to fight back. The willingness to win is missing and that is most disheartening. We are losing without posing any challenge to the opponent. It is extremely disappointing,” said Harbhajan after India lost the second Test by an innings and 159 runs.

“On foreign tours, a good opening partnership makes such a huge difference but in every match our opening pair is getting changed. In every game, the playing eleven is getting changed. Even the middle order isn’t set. At the Lord’s, we had a green wicket and overcast conditions but the team management decided to play two spinners. Was it really needed? The hosts could have been all out for 160-170 if a third seamer in Umesh had played instead of an extra spinner.”

On Hardik Pandya’s performance, Harbhajan said, “He hasn’t got many runs as a batsman and the captain doesn’t seem to have confidence in his bowling. If he doesn’t bowl in these conditions then things will only get difficult for him and the Indian team in the future. We have to remove the all-rounder tag from him as an all-rounder contributes in both the departments as Stokes, Curran did in the first Test and now Woakes has done at the Lord’s. The same is expected of Hardik Pandya, he cannot become Kapil Dev overnight!”

