Ravi Shastri had very little tolerance for failure: Dinesh Karthik

August 17, 2022 12:22:32 pm
Ravi Shastri used to push players to achieve special things but he had very little tolerance for failure during his stint as India’s head coach, said veteran wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik.
The 37-year-old had played sporadically during Shastri’s tenure as India coach, especially during the 2019 World Cup.
The Shastri-Kohli tenure was a good one for Indian cricket but often the duo was criticised for not standing by a few players, who probably needed a bit more empathy during their lean patch.
“He (Shastri) had a very low tolerance for somebody who wouldn’t bat at a certain pace he did not like or someone who was doing very differently in the nets and in the match, he would go and bat differently,” Karthik said on Cricbuzz docuseries ‘Summer Stalemate’.
Subscriber Only Stories
“He (Shastri) would not be very appreciative of that. Shastri knew exactly what he wanted from the team, the way in which it was played but his tolerance was very little for failures. He always used to push people to do very well.” Karthik, who at 36, is a designated finisher in T20 set-up, has already said that he feels way more relaxed and secured in the Rohit Sharma-Rahul Dravid era.
Shastri had a successful coaching stint as under him India claimed Test series victories on Australia soil twice, drew the Test series 2-2 in England and also entered the World Test Championship final.
“I think Shastri, the player was somebody, who was probably not as talented but fulfilled his talent as coach. He did much better than what he was expected to do. As a coach, he was a larger-than-life person. He was somebody who pushed players to try and achieve special things,” he added.
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Taapsee Pannu, Anurag Kashyap have a hilarious reply on not being invited to Koffee with Karan: 'We'll have our own show, Cutting with Kashyap'
Laal Singh Chaddha box office collection day 5: Aamir Khan's biggest flop since Mela; five-day total lower than Thugs of Hindostan's opening day
Koffee With Karan 7: Sidharth Malhotra answers when he's marrying Kiara Advani, blushing Vicky Kaushal reveals Katrina's comment on his shirtless pic
CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
Latest News
BJP launches ‘Desh ki Badli Soch’ campaign to laud Modi, target Congress
Karnataka: Facing ‘non-functional’ charge, CM Bommai draws up fresh plans to showcase achievements
Bengaluru’s Namma Metro records highest-ever ridership of 8.25 lakh on Independence Day
Explained: Why Kenya’s election results are controversial, and what could happen next
At Delhi’s IGI airport, pick-up vehicles now to head to new multi-level car parking
FPIs drive Sensex over 60,000 again as inflation softens
Mumbai: 2 senior citizens, 1 beauty parlour owner fall prey to fake electricity bill message, lose Rs 3.80 lakh
Is fake meat healthy? And what’s actually in it?
Former Speaker Meira Kumar recalls discrimination her father faced: ‘He was called chamar’
On Koffee with Karan, Vicky Kaushal recalls how he killed time with Katrina Kaif during their wedding
Dubai’s Crown Prince Sheikh Hamdan goes unnoticed while travelling on London Underground
Dal Khalsa, SAD (A) march with Khalsa flags, demand Punjab’s ‘sovereignty’