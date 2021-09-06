scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Monday, September 06, 2021
Must Read

Ravi Shastri found COVID positive in RT-PCR test as well, to isolate for 10 days: BCCI source

Shastri returned positive in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) on Sunday and on Monday, his RT-PCR test report confirmed the infection.

By: PTI |
September 6, 2021 2:35:13 pm
Ravi Shastri, Covid, India vs England"After testing positive in two lateral flow test, Shastri has also returned a positive result in RT-PCR test. He has mild symptoms like sore throat. He will undergo 10 days of isolation," a BCCI source said (File)

India head coach Ravi Shastri has tested positive for COVID-19 in the confirmatory RT-PCR test as well and will remain in isolation for at least the next 10 days, ruling him out of the team’s fifth and final Test against England in Manchester this week. The 59-year-old Shastri returned positive in a lateral flow test (Rapid Antigen Test) on Sunday and on Monday, his RT-PCR test report confirmed the infection. The fifth and final Test is scheduled to start on September 10.

“After testing positive in two lateral flow test, Shastri has also returned a positive result in RT-PCR test. He has mild symptoms like sore throat. He will undergo 10 days of isolation,” a BCCI source informed PTI on conditions of anonymity. Three support staff members were also isolated after being deemed his close contacts.

Top Sports News Now
Click here for more

They are bowling coach Bharath Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physiotherapist Nitin Patel. The playing members had tested negative in two lateral flow tests conducted on Saturday evening and Sunday morning.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

All the players and the support staff are fully vaccinated.

Shastri is likely to have got the symptoms after attending the launch of his book in the team hotel where outside guests were allowed. Arun, Patel and Sridhar attended that function in person.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Sports

Advertisement

Photos

avani Lakhera
Unseen pictures of Avani Lakhera who becomes first Indian woman to win 2 Paralympic medals
Advertisement

Best of Express

Advertisement

Sep 06: Latest News