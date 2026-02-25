Ravi Shastri: Defeat to South Africa might just be the shake-up India needed

South Africa's Dewald Brevis, right, runs in after taking the catch to dismiss India's captain Suryakumar Yadav, second left, during the T20 World Cup cricket match between India and South Africa in Ahmedabad, India, Sunday, Feb. 22, 2026. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

India’s Super-8 defeat to South Africa at the T20 World Cup was termed as a “just the shakeup India needed” by former head coach Ravi Shastri.

Shastri addressed India’s first defeat of the campaign. South Africa’s win tightened the Super-8 standings and halted the Men in Blue’s momentum at a crucial stage. “You win 12 matches on the trot, there’s bound to be an off day. And I’m glad it has come early. It might just be the shakeup India needed,” Shastri said while speaking on The ICC Review with Ricky Ponting and host Sanjana Ganesan.

India entered the contest without a loss, but South Africa’s discipline with the ball and control across crucial phases limited the Indian team’s scoring options. The defeat has increased the stakes in the remaining Super-8 fixtures, where qualification margins are tight and net run rate could become decisive.