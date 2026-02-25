Ravi Shastri: Defeat to South Africa might just be the shake-up India needed

Stay updated with the latest sports news across Cricket, Football, Chess, and more. Catch all the action with real-time live cricket score updates and in-depth coverage of ongoing matches.
India’s Super-8 defeat to South Africa at the T20 World Cup was termed as a “just the shakeup India needed” by former head coach Ravi Shastri.
Shastri addressed India’s first defeat of the campaign. South Africa’s win tightened the Super-8 standings and halted the Men in Blue’s momentum at a crucial stage. “You win 12 matches on the trot, there’s bound to be an off day. And I’m glad it has come early. It might just be the shakeup India needed,” Shastri said while speaking on The ICC Review with Ricky Ponting and host Sanjana Ganesan.
India entered the contest without a loss, but South Africa’s discipline with the ball and control across crucial phases limited the Indian team’s scoring options. The defeat has increased the stakes in the remaining Super-8 fixtures, where qualification margins are tight and net run rate could become decisive.
Shastri indicated that the setback could lead to a reassessment of tactical calls and team balance ahead of the next matches. “It might also make them rethink their strategy as to the composition of the side going ahead,” he said.
The Super-8 format leaves limited room for error, with each result carrying significant weight in determining semifinal qualification. Shastri pointed out that another loss would complicate India’s path.
“They would have learned from the last experience that they’re not going to take things for granted because in the Super-8 if you lose one more (match), then you’re really putting yourself under serious pressure,” Shastri commented.
With key fixtures still to come, the focus now shifts to execution and selection calls as the Men in Blue look to stabilize their campaign and strengthen their position in a tightly contested group. The coming matches will test the squad’s adaptability under pressure, particularly in responding to varied bowling attacks and adjusting strategies according to conditions and match situations.
