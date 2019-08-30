Watch: Ravi Shastri’s ‘date with Bob Marley’

Toggle Menu
Ravi Shastri was accompanied by bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar but batting coach Sanjay Bangar was missing.

Ravi Shastri in Bob Marley museum at Jamaica. (BCCI)

Ravi Shastri, head coach of team India, paid a visit to reggae star Bob Marley’s museum in Jamaica along with his support staff in Jamaica. Bowling coach Bharat Arun and fielding coach R Sridhar accompanied the 54-year-old but batting coach Sanjay Bangar was missing.

Shastri shared a video on his twitter handle, captioning it “A date with the legend Bob Marley.”

In the clip Shastri can be seen donning the hat of a presenter. “When you are in Kingston, Jamaica, one place you must see — the museum of the legend who put Jamaica on the map more than any other individual — Bob Marley,” Shastri says in a typical West Indies accent.

He also tweeted a picture, saying “At the home, now museum, of the LEGEND. BOB MARLEY. No man no cry…”

This was Shastri’s first visit to the museum after 36 years. The last time he visited the site was in in 1983.

“There were a lot of great musicians during that time but there was only king, who was way above the rest,” Shastri said in his tribute to Marley.

