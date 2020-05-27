Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team wishes ‘brave’ Ravi Shastri 58th birthday

Ravi Shastri turns 58 on Wednesday (Source: Reuters) Ravi Shastri turns 58 on Wednesday (Source: Reuters)

The Indian cricket team with skipper Virat Kohli celebrated Ravi Shastri’s 58th birthday by sharing pictures annd memories of the head coach.

Leading the wishes was Kohli, who chose a picture of himself and former skipper MS Dhoni, laughing with Shastri, with the caption: “Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless. #throwback.”

Ajinkya Rahane was one of the first ones to wish the coach on his special day. “Wishing you lots of happiness and a very happy birthday Ravi bhai. Have a good one and see you soon!,” he wrote. Here is how the Indian cricket team is celebrating Shastri’s birthday during the nationwide lockdown:

Wish you a very happy birthday @RaviShastriOfc bhai, hope you have an amazing year ahead. 🤗 pic.twitter.com/D02CcxftcJ — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) May 27, 2020

Wishing you lots of happiness and a very happy birthday, Ravi bhai. Have a good one and see you soon! @RaviShastriOfc pic.twitter.com/g4mY5fLtC3 — Ajinkya Rahane (@ajinkyarahane88) May 27, 2020

Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless 👍👏😊 . #throwback pic.twitter.com/fId9yMB3IH — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 27, 2020

Happy Birthday @RaviShastriOfc Sir, wishing you joy and happiness. Stay blessed. 🎉😋 pic.twitter.com/i2F1duo2Nz — Kuldeep yadav (@imkuldeep18) May 27, 2020

Happy Birthday Ravi Bhai @RaviShastriOfc ! Many happy returns of the day, have a good one this quarantine! 🎂 pic.twitter.com/Ha5ioCVAd0 — Ishant Sharma (@ImIshant) May 27, 2020

The former Indian all-rounder, Ravi Shastri turned 58 on Wednesday. Shastri has played 80 Test matches and 150 ODIs for India. Apart from making his presence on the cricketing field, he has been a popular cricket commentator and was also appointed as Indian team’s director in 2014.

He was also named the player of the tournament, or as it was known, the Champion of Champions in Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket.

