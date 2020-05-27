Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team wishes ‘brave’ Ravi Shastri 58th birthday

Indian cricket head coach Ravi Shastri turned 58 on Wednesday.

By: Sports Desk | Updated: May 27, 2020 12:35:30 pm
Ravi Shastri turns 58 on Wednesday (Source: Reuters)

The Indian cricket team with skipper Virat Kohli celebrated Ravi Shastri’s 58th birthday by sharing pictures annd memories of the head coach.

Leading the wishes was Kohli, who chose a picture of himself and former skipper MS Dhoni, laughing with Shastri, with the caption: “Many seem confident but only few are brave. Happy birthday Ravi bhai. God bless. #throwback.”

Ajinkya Rahane was one of the first ones to wish the coach on his special day. “Wishing you lots of happiness and a very happy birthday Ravi bhai. Have a good one and see you soon!,” he wrote. Here is how the Indian cricket team is celebrating Shastri’s birthday during the nationwide lockdown:

The former Indian all-rounder, Ravi Shastri turned 58 on Wednesday. Shastri has played 80 Test matches and 150 ODIs for India. Apart from making his presence on the cricketing field, he has been a popular cricket commentator and was also appointed as Indian team’s director in 2014.

He was also named the player of the tournament, or as it was known, the Champion of Champions in Benson & Hedges World Championship of Cricket.

