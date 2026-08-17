Ravi Shastri hails Bangladesh’s stunning win over Australia in ‘purest form’

Bangladesh sent shockwaves around the cricket world with their stunning nine-wicket win over Australia. While they have had some memorable wins over teams far more succesfull than them in this century in other formats, former India captain and head coach Ravi Shastri has said that this will rank above them all as it came in “the purest form” of the game.

“This will be remembered more than any of Bangladesh’s wins in colours. Men in White win because it’s the purest form. Well done!” said Shastri in a post on X on Monday. This is Bangladesh’s first Test series in Australia in 23 years and they came into the match with questions hanging on whether they can compete at all after suffering an innings defeat to a Cricket Australia XI in the warm-up match. However, they ended up dominating Australia all the way through in Darwin and won the match by a whopping nine wickets.