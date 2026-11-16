‘Gambhir was right’: Shastri backs India coach’s ‘concern’ over batting failures

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri backed current head coach Gautam Gambhir after he expressed concern over the team’s batting collapses in overseas conditions.

Despite a 3-1 ODI series win against New Zealand on Sunday, India suffered continuous batting collapses throughout. The performances hit a new low when India were bowled out for 89 in the fourth ODI with their vaunted top order comprising Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer failing in unison. The script remained the same in the fifth ODI at the same venue where India managed to eke out a 22-run win despite posting only 209 on the board.

Speaking after the crushing 244-run defeat in the fourth ODI, Gambhir displayed his concern over the recurrent batting failures.

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“You’re always concerned when you get bundled out for 90-odd. Why won’t I be concerned? These are conditions which are going to be closest to what we might get during the World Cup,” Gambhir said.

“It is a bit of a concern, because yes, there is some help here for the bowlers, so we have to be not only mentally but from the skill point of view we need to be ready as well.

“For me, I think the bigger concern is not the runs; it’s how quickly we got bundled out – I think in around 26 or 27 overs. So hopefully we can try and rectify that as soon as possible. There are no unplayable deliveries in international cricket. Matt Henry bowled in good areas, but we should be able to negate that ,” he had added.

“It isn’t just this match. Even in the previous match, we were seven down for 111,” he’d further said.

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Shastri backed Gambhir’s assessments on Sunday and said that the batters had failed in the conditions that resembled closest to that in South Africa, the host country for the next ODI World Cup in 11 months.

“He was right in the last press conference, when he said ‘I’m most disappointed because these are the closest conditions we’ll get to South Africa’. You expect a better performance in the future, where the application has to be better. At times it will be tough, you’ll have to negotiate a period of time. You can’t always target 300-320. On some tracks, 260-270 can be a match-winning score,” Shastri said.