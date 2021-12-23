Ravi Shastri at Express Adda Live

Ravi Shastri speaks at Express Adda today.

Ravi Shatri LIVE Updates at E.Adda: Indian cricket has progressed so much in the last five years that the only gripe is that they aren’t winning the ICC tournaments. All other familiar tropes from the past have withered away under the coaching reign of Ravi Shastri.

Shastri, whose tenure as head coach ended recently and who ensured that the team, with a 65 per cent winning run across all formats, is a genuine contender to win a Test series anywhere in the world, will be the guest at an online Adda hosted by The Indian Express on Thursday evening. He is in conversation with Anant Goenka, Executive Director, The Indian Express Group, and Head of New Media at The Indian Express; and Deputy Associate Editor Sriram Veera.

Shastri’s career arc is as fascinating as it gets. He started as an elegant left-arm spinner and a tailender, became an all-rounder, then transitioned into a very successful Test opener with hundreds in West Indies and Australia. When injury cut short his career, he became a leading commentator, travelling the length and breadth of the cricketing world. But his biggest assignment – and the toughest yet – was as India coach. He found an ally in captain Virat Kohli and together, they played a key role in transforming Indian cricket.

