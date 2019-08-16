Ravi Shastri’s appointment as India coach draws mixed reactions

Ravi Shastri’s retention as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team till the end of the World T20 in 2021 has drawn mixed reactions from the cricket community. Shastri, appearing for the interview via Skype from West Indies, beat out competition from Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh to get the post.

Mike Hesson, the former New Zealand and Kings XI Punjab coach, was one of the first to send his congratulations to Shastri:

Congratulations @RaviShastriOfc on your reappointed as @BCCI Head Coach. Wish you and the team the best for the coming seasons……👍 — Mike Hesson (@CoachHesson) August 16, 2019

Cricket commentators and analysts from India said that Shastri’s re-appointment was as good as a foregone conclusion even before the shortlisted candidates were interviewed on Friday.

In a world that is so unpredictable, there was but one certainty. No surprise that Ravi Shastri continues as coach of the Indian team. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) August 16, 2019

It was close says Kapil. Anshuman says Ravi knows the system well the boys well the problems well and did a real good presentation of his vision. He is the Head Coach as a result. #RaviShastri — Boria Majumdar (@BoriaMajumdar) August 16, 2019

After all…Anshuman Gaekwad was right. Ravi Shastri to continue as India’s Head Coach. And it’s a two year extension. Till the end of World T20 in 2021. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) August 16, 2019

Fans were more diverse in their opinions on Shastri’s appointment. While some welcomed the decision, others lamented the better credentials of some of Shastri’s competitors.

I don’t mind if #RaviShastri continues to be the coach of the team as long as Kohli is happy. Because that’s the most important thing. I don’t mind even if Kohli wants Rakhi Sawant to be India’s next coach. Whatever works for him, works for me. — Sagar (@sagarcasm) August 16, 2019

Rahul Dravid is the coach of the India U-19 cricket team and Ravi Shastri is the coach for the senior team. So if a player moves to the senior team , it will be like shifting from learning from IIT to learning from LPU. #RaviShastri — Roshan Rai (@RoshanKrRai) August 16, 2019

Interestingly, fans also dug up an old tweet by Jofra Archer, who is sometimes known as Jofradamus for his prophetic tweets, to suit the occasion.

Why ravi? — Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) March 27, 2014

Shastri has been re-appointed till the 2021 World T20, which will be played in India.