Ravi Shastri’s appointment as India coach draws mixed reactions

Mike Hesson, one of the candidates who Ravi Shastri pipped to be re-appointed as India head coach, was one of the first to send his congratulations. Not surprisingly, Jofra Archer also has a tweet to fit the occasion.

Ravi Shastri has been re-appointed as India head coach till the 2021 World T20 (File Photo/Reuters)

Ravi Shastri’s retention as the head coach of the Indian men’s cricket team till the end of the World T20 in 2021 has drawn mixed reactions from the cricket community. Shastri, appearing for the interview via Skype from West Indies, beat out competition from Mike Hesson, Tom Moody, Lalchand Rajput and Robin Singh to get the post.

Mike Hesson, the former New Zealand and Kings XI Punjab coach, was one of the first to send his congratulations to Shastri:

Cricket commentators and analysts from India said that Shastri’s re-appointment was as good as a foregone conclusion even before the shortlisted candidates were interviewed on Friday.

Fans were more diverse in their opinions on Shastri’s appointment. While some welcomed the decision, others lamented the better credentials of some of Shastri’s competitors.

Interestingly, fans also dug up an old tweet by Jofra Archer, who is sometimes known as Jofradamus for his prophetic tweets, to suit the occasion.

Shastri has been re-appointed till the 2021 World T20, which will be played in India.

