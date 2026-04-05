Ravi Bishnoi explains where Rajasthan Royals won their IPL 2026 thriller against Gujarat Titans: ‘That made the difference between the two sides’

Bishnoi, who removed the well-set Sai Sudharsan for 73 and later also dismissed Washington Sundar for four runs, said that he was looking to make full use of the longer boundaries against both southpaws, and the plan worked on Saturday. (BCCI/CREIMAS Photo)

The Gujarat Titans batting unit comprises of more than one left-hander, and under such circumstances, it can become challenging for a leg-spinner to not just get wickets, but also control the flow of boundaries.

Yet, Rajasthan Royals leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, through a combination of skill and guile, managed to deliver one of the best spells of his IPL career, taking 4/41 in his four overs to help the visitors win by six runs.

Despite his Player of the Match exploits, however, Bishnoi praised the pace trio of Sandeep Sharma, Jofra Archer and Tushar Deshpande for the way they executed with the ball in the death overs, admittng that, along with his performance, that proved to be the difference between victory and defeat in the end.