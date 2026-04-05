‘Pahunchna easy hai’: How Ravi Bishnoi went from the tapri outside SMS Stadium to four wickets at Ahmedabad

The surprise doesn’t lie in his whippy sliders and googlies or the occasional legbreak. It’s in the angles and in the pace.

Strip away the deceptions Ravi Bishnoi layers around his bowling and the deliveries themselves are fairly simple — they usually slide in skidding, or break in with bounce. But he applies the twist all around them. First in the way he approaches the crease. He breaks to his left, then zig-zags back to his right, then hustles through briskly. Like a young boy running in angles to evade adults trying to hold him — to take back the mango he has stolen from the tree. And then the batsman has to take stock of the pace and the bounce.

It was the eleventh over of the chase for Gujarat Titans when Bishnoi came on. Sai Sudharsan went immediately — went for the pull, but the line was away from him. He ended up dragging and miscuing it.

In his next over, two more. Glenn Phillips fell off the first ball of the thirteenth, pulling to long-on — the ball rushed on quicker than he anticipated and he was forced to hit it straighter than he wanted. Two balls later, Washington Sundar was done in by the line. He hadn’t misread the googly nor its length — it was full, ideal for the slog sweep — but it broke more than he thought from the leg-stump line. Another top-edge. Cooked.

Washington Sundar hadn’t misread the googly nor its length — it was full, ideal for the slog sweep — but it broke more than he thought from the leg-stump line. (BCCI/Creimas Photo) Washington Sundar hadn’t misread the googly nor its length — it was full, ideal for the slog sweep — but it broke more than he thought from the leg-stump line. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

In the fifteenth, the left-handed Rahul Tewatia reverse-bashed him for a six. Next ball — a slider skidding off the turf — Tewatia went for the cut. The pacy skid meant he edged it to the keeper.

Four wickets. The angles. The blur. The Gir Kesar mango in his pocket.

***

There is a chai ki tapri beside the Arjun statue outside the SMS Stadium in Jaipur. Ravi Bishnoi knows it well. He sat there once, outside the gates, and wept.

Story continues below this ad

He had taken five wickets and scored a hundred in the district tournament. His name was not on the list of a hundred and fifty boys called for the Rajasthan Under-19 trials. His brother told him to go anyway. “Main baat karta hoon peechhe.” He would try speaking to officials. They didn’t let him in. So he sat beside the statue and cried until someone inside made a phone call, and the gates opened.

That was the moment before the beginning.

Jodhpur is not a city that has produced India cricketers. When Bishnoi was growing up, nobody had. The academy where he trained — Spartans Cricket Academy — was built on a 100 by 100 plot. The coaches and the boys built the pitch themselves, in the Rajasthan summer. “Duniya kehti thi yaar ye ladke paagal ho gaye hain,” Bishnoi tells Sports Yaari. “Itni garmi mein pata nahi kya kar rahe hain.”

The boys were not crazy. They were from Jodhpur, where the margin for error is smaller, where nobody will come to find you.

“Peechhe dekhte ho to bahut accha lagta hai,” he tells Sports Yaari. “Ke wahan se leke yahan tak ki journey.” And then, the line that matters: “Naa hi sirf main — poori academy grow ho rahi hai.” Dhruv Jurel came and trained here. Others followed. A place the world once called mad has become, quietly, a pipeline.

***

Story continues below this ad

The Under-19 World Cup came and Bishnoi was its leading wicket-taker. The IPL came. Lucknow Super Giants drafted him without auction — alongside KL Rahul and Marcus Stoinis — before the bidding began. From the tapri outside SMS Stadium to a franchise’s first signing.

But arrival is only the first question. The second — the harder one — is how you stay.

“Pahunchna easy hai,” Bishnoi tells Gamechangers. “But wahan rukna mushkil hai. It is the toughest job I think.” He is specific: “Skill mein aap jab wahan pahunchte ho to sab ek saath hi hote hain. But jo mentally zyada strong hai, wahi wahan pe survive karta hai.”

A few years ago, Anil Kumble told Bishnoi not to worry about perceptions of his bowling — that he doesn’t turn his leg break enough, or flight it more conventionally. “Just back your strengths and carry on.”

Story continues below this ad

Ravi Bishnoi is still adding the leg break. (BCCI/Creimas Photo) Ravi Bishnoi is still adding the leg break. (BCCI/Creimas Photo)

The advice has not been abandoned. It has been extended. Because the batsmen have extended their preparation. What he is adding now is the leg break. The stock ball most leg spinners lead with, the one he has until recently used sparingly. “Ab it’s time to bring leg spin aur us pe mujhe aur kaam karna padega,” he tells Gamechangers. And then, with the candour of someone who has actually tried: “Legspin bahut time lagta hai yaar usmein. Aur aapko bahut mehnat karni padegi.”

The Spartans academy in Jodhpur has a second ground now. The boys who built the first pitch in the summer heat are scattered across IPL franchises. The world that once called them mad has gone quiet.

Ravi Bishnoi is still adding the leg break. Last night he took four wickets — with the angles, the blur, the pace that rushes on quicker than anticipated. The mango still in his pocket.

“Pahunchna easy hai,” he said. “But wahan rukna — it is the toughest job.”