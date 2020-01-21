Ravi Bishnoi takes four in India’s win as Japan registers second-lowest U19 World Cup total

Ravi Bishnoi took four wickets for five runs against Japan (Source: Twitter/Cricket World Cup) Ravi Bishnoi took four wickets for five runs against Japan (Source: Twitter/Cricket World Cup)

India U19’s World Cup clash against Japan U19 was expected to be a one-sided affair but the defending champions made short work of the inexperienced side beating them by 10 wickets on Tuesday at Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein.

Indian skipper Priyam Garg won the toss and elected to bowl first. Japan were bowled out for 41, the joint second-lowest total in U19 World Cup history. With five batsmen registering ducks against the lethal Indian bowling attack, not one Japanese batsman could get past the single-digit score.

Leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi took four wickets for five runs in the eight overs he bowled including three maidens. Bishnoi, who was picked by Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) for Rs 2 crore in Indian Premier League (IPL) auctions bowled wrong ones that were too good for Japanese batsmen to play.

Kartik Tyagi dazzled with the new ball too, bowling pin-point yorkers to Japan top-order batsmen. Tyagi took three wickets for 10 runs in six overs. Akash Singh and Vidyadhir Patil also made an impact taking two wickets and one wicket respectively.

Japan’s Kento Ota Dobell played the most number of deliveries (37) and scored seven runs in the match. Indian bowlers gave 19 runs as extras including 12 wides.

“Very happy with the performance. The spinners were good, but the lines and lengths could have been better from the pacers. There’s no pressure as such. We want to do well, we take every game as it comes,” said Priyam Garg.

Chasing a lowly target of 42, openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Kumar Kushagra finished the task in just 4.5 overs. This is the second-fastest run chase in U19 World Cup history in terms of balls remaining (271). The fastest run chase belongs to Australia when they chased down 23 against Scotland in 2004 with 277 balls remaining.

Jaiswal scored 29 runs from 18 runs including five fours and one six whereas Kushagra scored 13 runs from 11 deliveries including two boundaries.

“I knew it was going to be a really tough game. We didn’t do our best, especially with the batting. We could have done better. We learnt a lot. We can go to Japan and say that we’ve played against some of the big guys. We’ll take a lot of positives from this game. We need to learn from our mistakes and keep getting better,” said Japan skipper Marcus Thurgate.

India will face New Zealand in their final group match at the same venue on Friday, January 24.

