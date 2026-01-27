‘You feel like you should be there…’: Ravi Bishnoi on being dropped from the Indian team

Ravi Bishnoi hadn't played international cricket for nearly a year before making his comeback in India's third T20I against New Zealand

Bishnoi is not in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup and was included in the team for this series as a replacement for Washington Sundar. (PTI Photo)Bishnoi is not in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup and was included in the team for this series as a replacement for Washington Sundar. (PTI Photo)

Ravi Bishnoi’s nearly year-long absence from the Indian team ended in the recently concluded 3rd T20I against New Zealand and the spinner showed what he is capable of. Bishnoi returned figures of 2/18 in his four overs. This was marginally bettered only by the irresistible Jasprit Bumrah, who returned figures of 3/17 on the day as India beat New Zealand by eight wickets.

Bishnoi said that he had been working on his lengths, something that he felt he was at the core of the problems he faced during a poor season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. “The work I have done in the last one year was on my lengths because I didn’t do so well in the IPL last season. I didn’t have much control over my lengths and my lines in the last season. That’s why it was tough for me in the last season,” he told reporters. “But I tried my best to bowl in the 5-6 metres length on the stumps as it is difficult to hit from those lengths… So, I tried my best.”

The performance resulted in Lucknow Super Giants releasing him and his prospects with the Indian T20I side also getting hurt. Bishnoi’s last match before Sunday’s match against New Zealand was in February 2025. He is not in the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup and was included in the team for this series as a replacement for Washington Sundar.

“Yes, it is difficult when you are away from the side, you feel like you should be there but you are not,” Bishnoi said after the match here on Sunday.
“This Indian team is very strong and there are very few spots available so limited opportunities. It was good because I had time to work on myself, I did a lot of work on myself.” He went back to the grind in Jodhpur, played domestic cricket — Vijay Hazare, Syed Mushtaq Ali T20s and two Ranji matches — and focused on improving his lengths after a disappointing IPL season for Lucknow Super Giants.
“All those things helped me a lot to make a comeback,” said Bishnoi, who took nine wickets in seven games in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.
“As a bowler, the T20 game is always difficult. Jassi Bhai (Bumrah) bowled well, Hardik Bhai (Pandya) bowled well, Harshit (Rana) also took the wicket in the starting. If we take two or three wickets earlier, it makes difficult for the batting team,” said Bishnoi.

 

