‘You feel like you should be there…’: Ravi Bishnoi on being dropped from the Indian team

Ravi Bishnoi’s nearly year-long absence from the Indian team ended in the recently concluded 3rd T20I against New Zealand and the spinner showed what he is capable of. Bishnoi returned figures of 2/18 in his four overs. This was marginally bettered only by the irresistible Jasprit Bumrah, who returned figures of 3/17 on the day as India beat New Zealand by eight wickets.

Bishnoi said that he had been working on his lengths, something that he felt he was at the core of the problems he faced during a poor season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) last year. “The work I have done in the last one year was on my lengths because I didn’t do so well in the IPL last season. I didn’t have much control over my lengths and my lines in the last season. That’s why it was tough for me in the last season,” he told reporters. “But I tried my best to bowl in the 5-6 metres length on the stumps as it is difficult to hit from those lengths… So, I tried my best.”