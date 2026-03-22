Ravi Ashwin on Rajasthan Royals: ‘They have not been playing at one venue, and that is just not fair’

Home advantage plays a significant role in the Indian Premier League. However, it does make it a bit tricky when a franchise has to play in two stadiums as its home conditions. Rajasthan Royals yet again have to deal with the same situation, playing their initial games in Guwahati, and then they go back to Jaipur. Former Indian cricketer R Ashwin pointed it out and said it is just not fair for Rajasthan to have two home venues.

“I thought their team got a slight upgrade when they got both Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran. But they have a lot of things going for them, as well as not going for them. They have not been playing at one venue, and that is just not fair. I know Riyan Parag is the captain, and he will get Support in Assam, I understand all that, but if you want to play, play the entire season there only,” R Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.