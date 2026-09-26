Ravaged by anarchy, West Indies bank on raw talent for ODI series vs India

In one sentence, West Indies captain Shai Hope captured the angst of West Indies: “We always hear we have not beaten this team in twenty or fifteen years.” It’s the timeframe when the once swaggering emperors plunged to full-blown chaos. “It’s the harsh reality,” he mumbled.

West Indies have not tasted a series win in India in 20 years; they have not conquered Australia at home in 41; England in 42; and their last conquest away from home was in 2023, drubbing minnows UAE. Their last victory over a full member in their backyard came as far back as 2012, against Bangladesh.

Hope and his men belong to a generation when the talk has been not so much about the glorious past as it has been on the anarchy that has seized them. The corrupt administrators, the board’s penury, the defections, pay disputes, contract friction, plunging domestic structure, stand-offs and strikes, the sustained hurtle into ignominy. Hope felt a shiver of hurt when a scribe asked him about the World Cup preparations kicking off with the India series: “First, we need to make that World Cup!” he said, with a self-effacing smile. He added: “It’s a great indicator for us to see where we are as a team. Playing India in their backyard, always a challenge, you know, it’s one that we definitely need to grasp and embrace.”