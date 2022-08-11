Rashid, Rabada, Livingstone to play for ‘MI Cape Town’ Cape Town,

scorecardresearch
Thursday, August 11, 2022

Rashid, Rabada, Livingstone to play for 'MI Cape Town'

MI-Cape Town has thus signed three overseas players, 1 capped South African and 1 uncapped South African.

Updated: August 11, 2022 4:56:54 pm
MI Cape Town have added some big names from franchise cricket to their squad. (Photo: IPL/Twitter)

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan, South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and dashing English batter Liam Livingstone are among the five direct signings of MI Cape Town which will take part in the inaugural Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League.

The talented Dewald Brevis, who played for Mumbai Indians in IPL along with England all-rounder Sam Curran are the other two direct signings of the franchise.

For the record, Rashid plays for Gujarat Titans, Rabada and Livingstone for Punjab Kings and Curran last played for CSK in the Indian Premier League. MI-Cape Town has thus signed three overseas players, 1 capped South African and 1 uncapped South African.

“With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy – having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid, Kagiso, Liam, Sam and happy to have Dewald continue with us on this new journey,” team owner Akash Ambani said.

He further added, “I’m excited as we begin our journey in building ‘MI Cape Town’. With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy having a strong core around which the team will be planned. We are certain that MI Cape Town, like the two other teams, will play the brand of cricket MI is synonymous with-playing fearless cricket, and the same will resonate with the passionate cricket fans of South Africa and across the world.”

First published on: 11-08-2022 at 04:56:04 pm

