Rashid, Rabada, Livingstone to play for ‘MI Cape Town’ Cape Town,

Updated: August 11, 2022 4:56:54 pm
Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan, South African pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada and dashing English batter Liam Livingstone are among the five direct signings of MI Cape Town which will take part in the inaugural Cricket South Africa (CSA) T20 League.
The talented Dewald Brevis, who played for Mumbai Indians in IPL along with England all-rounder Sam Curran are the other two direct signings of the franchise.
For the record, Rashid plays for Gujarat Titans, Rabada and Livingstone for Punjab Kings and Curran last played for CSK in the Indian Premier League. MI-Cape Town has thus signed three overseas players, 1 capped South African and 1 uncapped South African.
2️⃣ 🇿🇦 | 2️⃣ 🏴 | 1️⃣ 🇦🇫
Read more on our first group of players joining @MICapeTown – https://t.co/68DXpU0DNp#OneFamily #MIcapetown @OfficialCSA pic.twitter.com/Ht9f5XgeOy
— MI Cape Town (@MICapeTown) August 11, 2022
https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js
“With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy – having a strong core around which the team will be planned. I am glad to welcome Rashid, Kagiso, Liam, Sam and happy to have Dewald continue with us on this new journey,” team owner Akash Ambani said.
Subscriber Only Stories
He further added, “I’m excited as we begin our journey in building ‘MI Cape Town’. With our direct player signings, we have taken the first step towards building the MI philosophy having a strong core around which the team will be planned. We are certain that MI Cape Town, like the two other teams, will play the brand of cricket MI is synonymous with-playing fearless cricket, and the same will resonate with the passionate cricket fans of South Africa and across the world.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Aamir Khan responds to boycott Laal Singh Chaddha trend: 'If people don't want to see my film, I would...'
Raksha Bandhan movie review: A committed Akshay Kumar can’t save this mothballed, melodramatic film
Five states that refused to join India after IndependencePremium
To recoup likely Bihar losses, BJP moves UP ace to 3 key statesPremium
Latest News
P C George stokes controversy with remarks against survivor in actress assault case Kottayam
Pune zilla parishad’s child health tracking systems completes two successful rounds of screening
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann accepts resignation of doctor ‘humiliated’ by minister
How this health programme is helping end intergenerational malnutrition in Bharuch
Sensex rallies 515 pts to reclaim 59,000-mark; IT, finance stocks shine
Rupee falls 36 paise to close at 79.61 against US dollar Mumbai
Where celebrities go to fix their £5,000 sneakers
Scientists use NASA’s Fermi data to find source of extreme high-energy cosmic particles
Guinness alert: The largest macaroni and cheese dish weighs…
NCW receives sexual harassment complaint against Andhra MP, seeks action from LS speaker
Australia men’s cricket team donate tour prize money to assist Sri Lanka in economic crisis
On Enid Blyton’s 125th birthday, a look at her immense popularity, controversial legacy