‘If Pakistan pull out, just imagine Uganda vs India in Ahmedabad’: Rashid Latif urges Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup

Pakistan cricket team should pull out from ICC T20 World Cup 2026, says former Pak cricketer Rashid Latif. (PHOTO: AP)

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has again urged Pakistan to withdraw from the ICC T20 World Cup, warning that the tournament would lose its credibility if Pakistan do not participate.

“If Pakistan don’t go, everything will be toppled. It won’t remain a World Cup,” Latif said. “There can be matches like Australia versus India, but the World Cup level will be destroyed. The World Cup will be finished.”

Latif was responding to recent remarks by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, saying the comments suggested Pakistan may already be moving toward a withdrawal.

“From today’s press conference, it looked like they are walking on that path,” Latif said. “When he says he will speak to the government, I feel that conversation has already happened. This is just about extending the episode.”