‘If Pakistan pull out, just imagine Uganda vs India in Ahmedabad’: Rashid Latif urges Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup

Pakistan cricket team should pull out from ICC T20 World Cup 2026, says former Pak cricketer Rashid Latif. (PHOTO: AP)Pakistan cricket team should pull out from ICC T20 World Cup 2026, says former Pak cricketer Rashid Latif. (PHOTO: AP)

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has again urged Pakistan to withdraw from the ICC T20 World Cup, warning that the tournament would lose its credibility if Pakistan do not participate.

“If Pakistan don’t go, everything will be toppled. It won’t remain a World Cup,” Latif said. “There can be matches like Australia versus India, but the World Cup level will be destroyed. The World Cup will be finished.”

Latif was responding to recent remarks by Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Mohsin Naqvi, saying the comments suggested Pakistan may already be moving toward a withdrawal.

“From today’s press conference, it looked like they are walking on that path,” Latif said. “When he says he will speak to the government, I feel that conversation has already happened. This is just about extending the episode.”

Latif praised Bangladesh for maintaining their stance of not playing in India, saying it demonstrated clarity and resolve.

“By sticking to their position, Bangladesh have shown they are clean and clear, keeping their country in mind,” he said. “Now for Pakistan, it’s time to stop talking and take action.”

He also alleged political influence over Indian cricket administration, saying the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) operates under the influence of India’s ruling BJP.
Latif said Pakistan’s absence would significantly reduce global interest in the tournament, particularly India–Pakistan matches.

“At least 50 percent of people want to watch India versus Pakistan,” he said. “That interest will die down.”

“If Pakistan also join Bangladesh, then things will come to the bargaining table,” Latif added. “If Bangladesh are alone, they will face sanctions. But if Pakistan pull out too, it won’t be a World Cup — it will just be the IPL.”

Latif said the India–Pakistan rivalry attracts attention beyond cricket, citing examples from junior sports and athletics like Javelin events.

“If Pakistan pull out, the news will go worldwide,” he said, adding that the India market plays a major role in global broadcast revenues for cricket boards.

“Just imagine if Uganda replaces Pakistan — India playing Uganda in Ahmedabad to a full house,” Latif said jokingly.

India and New Zealand are scheduled to face off in the third and final ODI of the series at Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore on Sunday, January 18, 2026, at 1:30 PM IST
In Pictures: India gear up for Indore ODI decider with intense practice at Holkar Stadium
