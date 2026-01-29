‘Don’t boycott tournament but don’t play India match’ Rashid Latif reverses stance on Pakistan T20 World Cup boycott

Latif also answers the question what would happen Pakistan face India in the final

By: Express News Service
2 min readJan 29, 2026 05:59 PM IST
T20 Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav, Asia Cup, Suryakumar Yadav handshake, Suryakumar Yadav handshake controversy, Pakistan, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairsFILE: The Indian and Pakistani captains at the recent Asia Cup. (PHOTO: PTI)
Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has shifted his position on boycotting the upcoming T20 World Cup, saying the window for such action has closed. However, the former wicketkeeper-batsman suggested an alternative protest: Pakistan could participate in the tournament but refuse to play matches against India specifically, though he acknowledged such a decision rests with the Pakistani government, not the cricket board.

“If the government says we won’t play against India, the ICC will have to accept it,” Latif said. “If they don’t, that’s where the real confrontation begins.” When the host asked what would happen if India and Pakistan reach final, then Latif said, “nahi khelenge’ (we won’t play (in that protest plan)”.

Latif, who previously advocated for a boycott to challenge what he called India’s dominance over global cricket governance, acknowledged Wednesday the opportunity passed when Pakistan Cricket Board failed to act immediately after Bangladesh’s exclusion from the tournament.

“The time for a strike has passed,” Latif said on the YouTube channel CaughtBehind. “Every decision has a timing. When the iron is hot, that’s when you strike. That time was last week during the ICC meeting.”

The comments mark a reversal from Latif’s earlier calls for Pakistan to withdraw from the World Cup to expose flaws in international cricket administration.Bangladesh was replaced by Scotland after receiving 14 votes against their participation, with the ICC citing logistical and contractual concerns. Pakistan voted in support of Bangladesh but ultimately accepted the decision.

Latif said Pakistan demonstrated solidarity by voting for Bangladesh but maintained that boycotting now would be ineffective.

“We showed our support. We voted for them. That chapter is over,” he said. “If we boycott now, it won’t have the same impact.”

Pakistan chairman Mohsin Naqvi had indicated three days ago that the board might take a principled stance similar to Bangladesh’s position, but no formal boycott announcement has materialised.

The T20 World Cup proceeds with Pakistan participating under a hybrid model that allows matches involving India to be played at neutral venues through 2027.

Jan 29: Latest News