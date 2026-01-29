‘Don’t boycott tournament but don’t play India match’ Rashid Latif reverses stance on Pakistan T20 World Cup boycott

Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif has shifted his position on boycotting the upcoming T20 World Cup, saying the window for such action has closed. However, the former wicketkeeper-batsman suggested an alternative protest: Pakistan could participate in the tournament but refuse to play matches against India specifically, though he acknowledged such a decision rests with the Pakistani government, not the cricket board.

“If the government says we won’t play against India, the ICC will have to accept it,” Latif said. “If they don’t, that’s where the real confrontation begins.” When the host asked what would happen if India and Pakistan reach final, then Latif said, “nahi khelenge’ (we won’t play (in that protest plan)”.