Rashid Khan to play BBL match in honour of late father

Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan will play a BBL match for Adelaide Strikers against Sydney Thunder in honour of his late father, who passed away last night. Rashid revealed the tragic news earlier this morning in a tweet, saying he had “lost the most important person in my life.”

Today I lost the most important person in my life,father-the everlasting candle.Inna lillahi wa inna ilayhi raji’un.

Now I know why u always asked me to be strong,bcz u knew that today I would need the strength to bear your loss.Will be always in my🤲🏼I miss u #plztalktomeOnce😢😢 pic.twitter.com/BGIHaqKVbx — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) 30 December 2018

In a statement released The Strikers confirmed that the ace leg-spinner would play at the Adelaide Oval on New Year’s Eve.

“The Adelaide Strikers advise that Rashid Khan wants to play in tonight’s match against the Sydney Thunder at Adelaide Oval in honour of his late father,” the statement read.

“Rashid’s father passed away last night and Rashid has decided that he will stay in Adelaide and play tonight. The Strikers give their condolences and full support to Rashid and his family during this difficult time. The family have asked that their privacy is respected,” it added.