Rashid Khan: A record-breaking captaincy debut

Rashid Khan’s career best figures of 6/49 led Afghanistan to a memorable win over Bangladesh in Chattogram on Monday. Captaining Afghanistan for the first time in a Test, Rashid led from the front, scoring 51 runs with the bat and bagging a match-haul of 11/104 as Bangladesh were beaten convincingly by a margin of 224 runs.

Advertising

Afghanistan had gained Test status last year and so far won just one match in the longest format of the game when they beat Ireland.

But it all changed on a dramatic rain-affected final day when the Afghans picked up four wickets in a space of 17.2 overs, Rashid being the tormentor-in-chief.

With this triumph, Afghanistan has equalled Australia’s long standing record of recording 2 Test victories in the least number of matches. Here are some of the other records which toppled during the thrilling encounter.

Advertising

# Rashid Khan became the youngest captain in the history of Test cricket to record a maiden win in the format.

# The Afghanistan skipper is also the first player to record a fifty and 10-plus wickets in his debut game as captain in Test cricket

# Bangladesh become the first team to lose a Test against 10 different nations

# After a terrific spell in the first innings, Rashid Khan became only the fourth cricketer to achieve the double of a 5-wicket haul and scoring more than 50 runs on captaincy debut.

# Former England captain Sheldon Jackson (1905), Pakistan’s Imran Khan (1982) and Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan (2009) are the only other players to have accomplished a similar feat.

# Rashid is now also the youngest captain to achieve the rare double of a 5-for and 50+ in the same Test. At 20 years and 352 days old, the Afghan captain beat the previous record-holder Shakib Al Hasan, who was 22 years and 115 days old.

# Rashid Khan became the youngest ever Test skipper in the history of the game when he showed up for the toss. At 20 years and 350 days old, Rashid beat the previous record held by former Zimbabwe captain Tatenda Taibu by a mere 8 days.

# Afghanistan have registered their second Test win in just their third Test match. They are the joint quickest team to the landmark, equalling Australia who picked up their second Test victory all the way back in 1879.

# Rahmat Shah scored 102 on Day 1, thereby becoming the first-ever Afghanistan batsman to hit a hundred in the longest format of the game.

#Number of games to record 2 Test wins:

3 Australia

3 Afghanistan**

4 England

9 Pakistan

12 West Indies

13 South Africa

20 Sri Lanka

30 India

31 Zimbabwe

55 New Zealand

60 Bangladesh