Rashid Khan on Gill-Sudharsan success: ‘They don’t change their game’

Rashid Khan believes the understanding between Shubman Gill and Sai Sudharsan has been one of the biggest reasons behind Gujarat Titans’ batting success in IPL 2026.

The latest example came against CSK, where Gill and Sudharsan stitched together a 125-run opening stand that set up GT’s massive total of 229. Over the last few seasons, the pair have become the backbone of GT’s batting, combining consistency with a calm understanding of tempo and match situations.

“Shubman, I think he is getting better and better each and every day,” Rashid said after GT’s 89-run win over Chennai Super Kings in Ahmedabad on Thursday. “He is adjusting himself with the condition and the grounds very quickly, and he reads the game very quickly, and I feel like that’s the reason behind him and Sai Sudharsan.”

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“They take a little bit of time, and they know their game very well,” he said. “I think they don’t change much of their game. Either they’re chasing 200, or they’re chasing 150.”

According to Rashid, that clarity separates Gill from many T20 batters who constantly alter their approach depending on the situation.

“So I think what is great with Shubman is he knows his game,” Rashid said. “He knows his innings, how to start, how to accelerate and how to finish it. So I think that’s something which has been great so far and we look forward to see some great innings.”

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Rashid also said GT’s consistency as a side has come from not obsessing over weaknesses, even as questions around the middle order continued throughout the season.

“For us, you can’t be a complete 100% perfect team,” Rashid said. “Doesn’t matter how good a player you will have. You will have some areas where it’s weak, but you can’t take that area and keep that in the mind a lot. Throughout the tournament, lots of discussion about our middle order and things like that, but I feel everyone is stepping up.”

“Everyone is taking the responsibility, and I feel like that’s so important. If you keep thinking about those 10% or 15%, I feel it’s going to affect the rest of 70-75% or 80%.”

GT finished the league phase with nine wins in 14 matches, and Rashid felt the team’s simple approach had played a major role in that consistency.

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“So you can’t really say we are a very perfect team or we are 100% perfect and we will win each and every game,” he said. “I think for us, the thing is that we just keep things simple. Whoever the opposition is, how are we going to be more impactful whenever someone gets the opportunity in the middle.”

“Either you bat, bowl or field. Don’t think too much about where we are weak or where we are strong. Think about what is in front of you and how you can do better for the team. Winning nine games out of 14 is a great feeling for any team.”

“I think not only this year, but from the last five years, GT have played some amazing cricket and amazing group games.”