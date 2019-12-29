Rashid Khan unveils the ‘Camel’ bat in BBL

Rashid Khan plays a shot with his new bat. (Source: BBL) Rashid Khan plays a shot with his new bat. (Source: BBL)

Rashid Khan was seen flaunting his newly designed bat in the ongoing edition of the Big Bash League.

Coming in to bat lower down the order for Adelaide Strikers in the match against reigning champions Melbourne Renegades, Khan smashed 16-ball 25 at a strike rate of 156.25 with his new weapon.

His innings included two fours and two sixes as the Strikers posted a score of 155/6 in the first innings.

Unlike the regular bats, Khan’s bat had a small depression on the back side and giving the look of a camel with two humps.

Cricket Australia took to Twitter posting a picture of Rashid’s bat, deeming it as ‘the Camel’.

Earlier, former Australian opener Matthew Hayden had brought a similar innovation where he used a ‘Moongoose bat’ in the Indian Premier League.

Khan love playing in the BBL. Last season, despite losing his father, he stayed back in Australia, saying he did not want to miss any game of the Strikers.

“The way the team, my captain, my coaches, my management – the way they supported me has been great. They were in my room until late (after the New Year’s Eve game), encouraging me. I really love that – that kept me alive there, fresh and fine. They were coming to me after five minutes and hugging me,” he had told cricket.com.au

“I didn’t feel like I’m alone here. The whole Australia is my family, everyone is looking after me very closely and very friendly and like a family member. They give me lots of love and I didn’t feel myself to be alone here. I just keep in good energy.”

