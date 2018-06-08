Rashid Khan retains top spot in ICC T20I rankings

Rashid Khan has so far picked 63 wickets in 29 matches. (Source: Express Archive) Rashid Khan has so far picked 63 wickets in 29 matches. (Source: Express Archive)

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan retained his position at the top of ICC’s T20I Player Rankings after delivering an incredible performance in the recently concluded T20I series against Bangladesh. Khan, who picked up eight wickets in 3 matches, recorded a stunning average of 6.12 and a miserly economy rate of 4.45. His match-winning efforts in the series also propelled him to a career best of 816 points. Rashid Khan has now soared 80 points ahead of his challenger, Pakistan’s Shadab Khan.

Teammate Mohammad Nabi also made his way up to the eight spot after picking up eight wickets in the three games. Youngster Mujeeb Ur Rahman also stormed his way up to the 51st spot from a lowly 62. All the three spinners executed their roles to perfection in the series choking the opposition and drawing the false shots. Among the all-rounders, Samiullah Shenwari gained 11 spots to reach 44th position

As far as the team rankings are concerned there have been no changes. However, Afghanistan will be happy to add four more points to their tally. Bangladesh, on the other, have lost five points

Meanwhile, after defending eight runs in the last over and taking Afghanistan to a sensational claean sweep, Rashid expressed satisfaction over his efforts and said, “Quite happy with the performance, and the best part is that we won. I’m focused on looking at the positives, and thankfully it worked out for me. The ball was gripping a little, and if I bowled in the good length area, it was turning quite a bit.”

“I just try to bowl googlies and leg-breaks and enjoy the game, and enjoy every ball I bowl. In the last one year, I have tried to stay fit, and improve upon my fitness, which has changed everything. I have managed to contribute in the field, with ball and bat. Thanks to the crowd for coming out here and supporting us,” Rashid explained.

