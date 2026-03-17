Rashid Khan urges UN investigation into alleged Pakistan strike on Kabul hospital that leaves 400 dead

Rashid Khan became the first player to take 700 T20 wickets over the course of the 2026 T20 World Cup. (AP Photo)

Star spinner Rashid Khan and numerous other Afghanistan cricket stars have condemned a strike on a hospital in the country’s capital Kabul that has left a reported 400 people dead. Afghanistan has accused Pakistan of the carrying out the attack.

Rashid, who was captain of the Afghanistan T20I team until the end of their campaign in the recently concluded 2026 T20 World Cup, called upon the United Nations and other human rights agencies to “thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account”.

“I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning. It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah!” said Rashid on his X handle.