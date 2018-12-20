Rashid Khan on his way to 100 T20 wickets in 2018

Afghanistan’s star spinner Rashid Khan is on his way to becoming the first player to take 100 T20 wickets in a year. He took three wickets playing for Adelaide Strikers in the opening match of the 2019-19 Big Bash League, thus taking his tally to 92 for the calendar year.

Advertising

Strikers play three more matches this year which means Rashid is on track to reaching the milestone. He has already broken the record for most T20 wickets in a year. The previous record holder was West Indies’ Dwayne Bravo with 87 in 2016. Rashid reappears in the list in third place with 80 wickets in 56 matches that he played in 2017.

Rashid finished with figures of 3/19 at the end of Adelaide’s opening match against Brisbane Heat. “He’s really smart,” Carey said of Rashid after the match. “He’s obviously got the skills, we all know that, but I think he’s got a lot between the ears. He knows how he’s going to get batters out – he analyses them pretty quickly out in the middle, he analyses the wicket, and he knows what’s going to be effective.

“He’s obviously got the talent and the freak skills, but the stuff he does behind the scenes … he gets in the gym after hours, he goes for extra runs, he bowls more balls than most guys I’ve seen.

Advertising

“So the stuff he does on the field is amazing, but the stuff we see him doing off the field is a real credit to him.”

The 20-year-old Rashid Khan is the no.1 ranked bowler in T20s on the ICC rankings. He is also Afghanistan’s frontline spinner in the ODI format with 118 wickets to his name. In June, he was part of the first Afghanistan Test squad in their one-off match against India in Dharamsala.