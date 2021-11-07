T20 World Cup: Rashid Khan becomes fastest bowler to scalp 400 T20 wickets

Rashid Khan graced the title of the youngest bowler to pick 400 T20 wickets when he scalped the wicket of Martin Guptill during Afghanistan’s Super 12 Group 2 match of the T20 World Cup against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on Sunday.

The 23-year-old achieved the feat in his 289th T20 match.

Another landmark 🚩 for @rashidkhan_19

Rashid went through the defences of Martin Guptill to complete his 400 wickets in T20 cricket. Earlier in the tournament, he became the fastest bowler to take 100 wickets in T20Is in terms of fewer number innings (53). pic.twitter.com/v0qni4AEBh — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) November 7, 2021

Adding his name to the elite panel, Rashid became the fourth bowler after Dwayne Bravo (553 wickets), Sunil Narine (425 wickets), Imran Tahir (420 wickets) to enter the 400-wicket club.

Earlier, Rashid had also become the quickest bowler to register 100 wickets in T20Is in the ongoing T20 World Cup.

Rashid also holds the record for most T20 scalps in a calendar year, having picked a staggering 96 wickets in 2018.

Rashid is only the fourth man, after Tim Southee, Shakib Al Hasan and Lasith Malinga, to achieve the milestone of 100 wickets in T20Is.

Rashid picked his 100th wicket in only his 53rd match, surpassing Sri Lankan pace legend Lasith Malinga’s previous record of reaching the landmark in his 76th game.