Will definitely miss the Indian players in Euro T20 Slam 2019, says Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan is set to play for the Netherlands T20 franchise Rotterdam Rhinos as an icon player in Euro T20 Slam 2019 starting August 30. The recently-appointed Afghanistan skipper will be playing alongside star T20 cricketers Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi and Luke Ronchi among others. The leg-spinner, however, expressed disappointment over Indian players not featuring in the inaugural edition of Euro T20 Slam 2019.

When asked whether he would miss the Indian players, Rashid told IANS, “ Definitely. Always great to play and be with them. Playing alongside them (Indian players). Hopefully, we will get some Indian players…I think it’s allowed to have those players who retired from international cricket. I have enjoyed playing alongside them in the IPL.”

The 20-year-old leg spinner is looking forward to play under the Rotterdam Rhinos head coach and former South African opener Herschelle Gibbs. “It’s great to have Gibss as he has been a great player and brings in a lot of experience,” he said.

Not only Rashid but former Indian skipper Anil Kumble felt that Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) should allow players to play in the T20 league.

“Yes, I feel that is something the BCCI will look at, but currently, there are certain restrictions. But having said that, you know people like Yuvi have got the permission to go and play (in Global T20). So, I don’t see any issue if some of these players want to go and play, but the BCCI will have to give them NOC. At this point in time, it is good to have someone like Yuvi play in the leagues and in the future you will perhaps see more players from India participating in the leagues,” Kumble said.

Rashid will be looking to come back strongly after a disappointing World Cup 2019 campaign. The star leg spinner took just six wickets in nine matches and also registered the worst bowling figures by a bowler in World Cup history.