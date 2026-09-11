Caught in the middle: How Iyer and Co deal Rashid could prove crucial

Powerplays in T20 cricket can often determine the course of a batting innings. Blazing starts can give the middle order the freedom to maintain the pace. With Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson and Ishan Kishan, India have enough options to make the first six overs count.

In the three-match series against Afghanistan, starting Sunday, however, the next phase could be as important. India’s middle order, comprising the likes of Shreyas Iyer, Tilak Varma and Shivam Dube, will have to tackle the hosts’ biggest strength – a quality spin attack that can trouble the best on their day.

Among them, Rashid Khan will continue to hold the key. The wrist-spinner has 28 wickets in 22 innings since July 2024 at an economy rate of 5.82. The mystery around him may have faded, but he remains a threat that India can ill afford to take lightly.

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Rashid Khan in action. (FILE photo) Rashid Khan in action. (FILE photo)

India’s middle order has strong numbers against spin in the same period. But that record will be tested in a series where Rashid can come on as soon as the powerplay ends, particularly if Afghanistan strike early.

Iyer has scored 148 runs at a strike rate of 152.58 against spin between overs 7-16 since July 2024. He often uses his feet against spin, but doing that against Rashid could be riskier since he can change his length and vary his pace without a noticeable change in action. Rotating strike and waiting for him to miss his length could, therefore, be a more prudent approach than trying to force the boundary. That could be even more important if Iyer walks in after the powerplay, when Afghanistan could introduce their trump card.

Among the Indian trio, Tilak has been the most prolific against spinners in the seven-to-16-over phase since July 2024. His 396 runs have come at a strike rate of 131.56, with 18 sixes.

Different proposition

The left-hander has faced the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Adil Rashid and Abrar Ahmed in this period, but Rashid will pose a different challenge. He bowls quicker through the air and his ability to mask his variations can make him difficult to attack from the outset. Tilak has often used the sweep and his feet against spin, but picking Rashid’s variations early will be important. Walking in at No.5 or No.6, he may have little time to settle, making both strike rotation and his ability to find the boundary crucial.

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Dube offers something different. His numbers against spin are exceptional – 252 runs at a strike rate of 180 between overs seven and 16 since July 2024 – and much of his value comes from his ability to clear the boundaries. He has struck 21 sixes against spin during this period.

Shivam Dube in action. (FILE photo) Shivam Dube in action. (FILE photo)

Rashid, however, could make that harder. He gives batsmen little time to use their feet or reach the pitch of the ball and so, rather than trying to overpower him, Dube may have to pick the variation first and be prepared to take singles when the boundary ball is not there.

Much will also depend on when each of the three faces Rashid. Iyer may have to absorb pressure after an early wicket, while Tilak may walk in with a platform in place and Dube may have to attack immediately. Their overall numbers against spin, then, tell only part of the story.

How they handle Rashid will also depend on the platform at the top. If one of Samson, Abhishek, Kishan or Sooryavanshi can bat beyond the powerplay, India could already have momentum before Iyer, Tilak or Dube are required to take on Afghanistan’s main threat.

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Rashid’s overall economy rate (6.04) means that while India can afford to be cautious, they cannot allow him to bowl in a way that stalls the innings and forces them to take risks at the other end. Afghanistan also have Noor Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Mohammad Nabi around him, making it harder for India simply to play Rashid out and attack from the other end.

If Afghanistan strike in the first six overs, it would give Rashid a chance to bowl to a new batsman rather than one who is already set, improving his chances of controlling the middle overs. That makes India’s approach from overs seven to 16 one of the more interesting aspects of the three-match series in Delhi. India have batsmen who have scored heavily against spin, and in Rashid, Afghanistan have someone who can control this phase.

India’s challenge will be to ensure the top order’s platform is not lost once the field spreads and Rashid enters the contest.

(With stats inputs from Lalith Kalidas)