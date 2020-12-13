BBL 2020-21: Rashid Khan stuns all with a balancing catch for Adelaide Strikers

Rashid Khan plays for Adelaide Strikers in BBL 10. (Screengrab)

Rashid Khan showcased his fielding skills in the ongoing Big Bash League (BBL) on Sunday during Adelaide Strikers’ opener against Hobart Hurricanes at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart.

The 22-year-old Afghanistan bowler stunned one and all with his acrobatics near the boundary rope to dismiss Hobart Hurricanes batsman Colin Ingram in the first innings.

In the 16th over, Ingram managed to smack a short ball from Peter Siddle high in the air. The ball was set to cross the boundary rope, but Rashid caught the ball adeptly near the boundary line.

After taking the catch, the leg-spinner almost lost his balance but regained it after taking a couple of hops. He threw the ball in the air and stepped past the boundary rope, before stepping back in to complete the catch.

So good to have Rashid Khan back in Australia – because he does things like this! @BKTtires | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/8qkofnlYop — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 13, 2020

Although Rashid earned plaudits for his fielding effort, he had an underwhelming start to the tenth edition of the tournament for Adelaide Strikers. He registered figures of 1/38 with the ball and was dismissed for a golden duck during the chase.

On the other hand, his teammate Peter Siddle had a moment of his own in the first innings. While bowling against Tim David in the final over of the Hurricanes’ innings, the veteran Australian pacer stopped mid-way through his run-up to warn the non-striker, James Faulkner.

Even after being given a Mankading warning, Faulkner dared Siddle to run him out in jest.

James Faulkner was almost daring Peter Siddle to Mankad him here 🤭 A @KFCAustralia Bucket Moment | #BBL10 pic.twitter.com/62d3c2zvwN — KFC Big Bash League (@BBL) December 13, 2020

The Hurricanes emerged victorious at the end of the day as they defeated the Strikers by 11 runs. After D’Arcy Short’s 48-ball 72 propelled the Hurricanes to 174/5, the Strikers were restricted to 163/9 at the end of 20 overs.

The Matthew Wade-led team has now won both of their matches of the season so far.

