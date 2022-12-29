Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan T20I captain

Rashid Khan was named as the Afghanistan T20I captain by the Afghanistan Cricket Board (ACB) on Thursday. Rashid Khan will replace Mohammad Nabi, who stepped down as captain in November, after Afghanistan’s elimination from the T20 World Cup. This will be Rashid’s second stint as captain.

Meet Our T20I Captain 🚨🤩@rashidkhan_19, Afghanistan’s Cricketing Wizard, has replaced @MohammadNabi007 as AfghanAtalan’s captain for the T20I format. Read More 👉 https://t.co/fYUYXrjmxe pic.twitter.com/ZKz9IuVGtL — Afghanistan Cricket Board (@ACBofficials) December 29, 2022

Expressing delight after being given the role, Rashid said, “Captaincy is a huge responsibility. I have the experience of leading my country before, there is a great bunch of guys with whom I have a good understanding and feel pretty comfortable. We will try to stick together, will work hard to put things on the right track and bring pride and joy to our country and nation.”

Rashid Khan has so far represented Afghanistan in 74 T20I matches and has 122 scalps to his name in the format, which makes him the third leading wicket-taker in the format behind Tim Southee (134) and Shakib Al Hassan (128).

In franchise cricket, the leg-spinner has featured in 361 T20 matches for 15 different teams around the globe from 2015 and has bagged 491 wickets, second only behind Dwayne Bravo (614).

Afghanistan national cricket team is set to tour UAE in February where they will take on the hosts in three T20Is, which will be Rashid Khan’s first tour as Afghanistan’s skipper after 2019.